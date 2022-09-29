Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell -18.25% so far this year. What now?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.68%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Denison Completes Commissioning of Lixiviant Injection Modules for Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the completion of commissioning of the lixiviant injection system for the Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). The lixiviant injection system is the critical operating component necessary to support the leaching phase of the FFT. View PDF version.

Kevin Himbeault, Denison’s Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs, commented, “With the completion of construction and wet commissioning of the injection modules, we have now successfully commenced our initial injection of lixiviant into the test area, which represents the beginning of the leaching phase of the FFT.”.

Over the last 12 months, DNN stock dropped by -22.22%. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $994.21 million, with 817.93 million shares outstanding and 810.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, DNN stock reached a trading volume of 5802443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.29 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2210, while it was recorded at 1.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3019 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.