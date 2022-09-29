CLSA lifts BHP Group Limited [BHP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BHP Group Limited [NYSE: BHP] price surged by 2.17 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on August 30, 2022 that BHP, Caterpillar, and Finning announce an agreement to replace entire haul truck fleet at Escondida Mine in Chile.

A sum of 3966666 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. BHP Group Limited shares reached a high of $48.93 and dropped to a low of $48.11 until finishing in the latest session at $48.50.

The one-year BHP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.37. The average equity rating for BHP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BHP Group Limited [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $68.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited stock. On June 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BHP shares from 72 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BHP Stock Performance Analysis:

BHP Group Limited [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, BHP shares dropped by -17.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for BHP Group Limited [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.43, while it was recorded at 49.21 for the last single week of trading, and 62.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BHP Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group Limited [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.12. BHP Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 40.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group Limited [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.93. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.BHP Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited go to -5.80%.

BHP Group Limited [BHP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,958 million, or 3.80% of BHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,027,616, which is approximately 6.641% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 15,089,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $731.85 million in BHP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $241.07 million in BHP stock with ownership of nearly 219.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BHP Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group Limited [NYSE:BHP] by around 12,438,323 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 18,894,062 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 70,900,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,233,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHP stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,345,699 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,751,021 shares during the same period.