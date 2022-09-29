Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Stock trading around $163.17 per share: What’s Next?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] jumped around 10.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $163.17 at the close of the session, up 6.95%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Cheniere Announces the Promotion of Corey Grindal to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today the promotion of Corey Grindal to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2, 2023. As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Grindal will lead the Operations, Engineering and Construction, Shared Services and Worldwide Trading organizations within Cheniere. In his new role, he will continue to report to Jack Fusco, President and Chief Executive Officer. Grindal will also serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cheniere Partners.

Grindal will relocate back to Houston from London, where he has served as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Trading since 2020. Grindal joined Cheniere in 2013 and led the Gas Supply organization for the Company, which today is one of the largest holders of pipeline capacity and purchasers of natural gas in the United States.

Cheniere Energy Inc. stock is now 60.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LNG Stock saw the intraday high of $163.65 and lowest of $153.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 178.62, which means current price is +62.96% above from all time high which was touched on 09/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 3748905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $193.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 6.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has LNG stock performed recently?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, LNG shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.03, while it was recorded at 157.22 for the last single week of trading, and 133.95 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

There are presently around $34,598 million, or 91.60% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,573,464, which is approximately 1.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,979,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in LNG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.82 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 19,644,695 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 20,751,194 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 171,642,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,038,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,258,293 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,367 shares during the same period.