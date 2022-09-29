CarMax Inc. [KMX] Revenue clocked in at $33.51 billion, down -33.64% YTD: What’s Next?

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] jumped around 5.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $86.42 at the close of the session, up 6.49%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that CarMax Announces Second Quarter Conference Call.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2022 before the market opens on September 29, 2022, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 289-0720 (or (323) 701-0160 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3170513. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

CarMax Inc. stock is now -33.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMX Stock saw the intraday high of $86.85 and lowest of $82.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 155.98, which means current price is +13.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 3073975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $106.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on KMX stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KMX shares from 195 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has KMX stock performed recently?

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.16, while it was recorded at 81.36 for the last single week of trading, and 100.41 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for CarMax Inc. [KMX]

There are presently around $14,038 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,849,904, which is approximately 0.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 10,389,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.84 million in KMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $884.0 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 9,888,300 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 12,662,732 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 139,882,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,433,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,487,050 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,303,327 shares during the same period.