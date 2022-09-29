Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $76

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] jumped around 3.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.29 at the close of the session, up 4.65%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Cardinal Health to Announce First-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023 on November 4.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release first-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2023 on November 4, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, visit Cardinal Health’s Investor Relations page. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until November 3, 2023.

Cardinal Health Inc. stock is now 34.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAH Stock saw the intraday high of $69.60 and lowest of $67.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.28, which means current price is +43.10% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 4217200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $69.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $68, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CAH stock performed recently?

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.60, while it was recorded at 66.92 for the last single week of trading, and 57.35 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 7.04%.

Insider trade positions for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $16,289 million, or 89.60% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,604,357, which is approximately -0.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,783,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.41 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -6.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 21,174,048 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 21,794,697 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 192,119,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,088,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,549,751 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,552 shares during the same period.