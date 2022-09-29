BofA Securities lifts Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ: PRTA] gained 87.52% or 27.07 points to close at $58.00 with a heavy trading volume of 10931309 shares. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Prothena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 1×1 investor meetings will be held.

It opened the trading session at $48.10, the shares rose to $59.17 and dropped to $47.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRTA points out that the company has recorded 51.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -175.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 376.01K shares, PRTA reached to a volume of 10931309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTA shares is $66.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Prothena Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Prothena Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $49, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PRTA stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PRTA shares from 45 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prothena Corporation plc is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRTA in the course of the last twelve months was 163.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.00.

Trading performance analysis for PRTA stock

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.24. With this latest performance, PRTA shares gained by 104.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.29 for Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.81, while it was recorded at 35.74 for the last single week of trading, and 33.00 for the last 200 days.

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.88. Prothena Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.21.

Prothena Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prothena Corporation plc go to -0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]

There are presently around $2,588 million, or 94.32% of PRTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTA stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 11,584,280, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.47% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,965,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.02 million in PRTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $201.34 million in PRTA stock with ownership of nearly -10.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prothena Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ:PRTA] by around 2,768,168 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,225,594 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 39,629,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,623,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,178,874 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 566,393 shares during the same period.