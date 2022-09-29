Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Is Currently 7.73 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained 7.73% or 0.14 points to close at $1.95 with a heavy trading volume of 4423945 shares. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Bionano Laboratories to Provide Enhanced Genetic Counseling and Patient Care for Genetic Disorders with OptraHEALTH’s HealthFAX™.

Bionano Laboratories and OptraHEALTH today announced their collaboration to utilize HealthFAX’s proprietary AI platform to enhance genetic counseling services and improve care for patients receiving diagnostic services through the Bionano Laboratories. Bionano Laboratories utilizes cutting-edge technologies to provide genetic diagnostics in both clinical and research settings. Bionano Laboratories intends to scale its operations while continuing to improve the customer testing experience by adopting the HealthFAX platform.

Within Bionano Laboratories’ new operational workflow, patients seeking additional information surrounding genetic disorders and testing services are sent a link to a custom HealthFAX virtual assistant through the program’s ExpertConnect™ feature. This feature provides information to patients on the genetic testing process and testing options and collects personal and family history needed for future potential discussions with genetic counselors. The approach will allow Bionano Laboratories to automate parts of their up-front education workflows and reduce the workload for their team, enabling Bionano Laboratories to potentially service greater numbers of patients while providing more efficient and effective customer care to their patients.

It opened the trading session at $1.805, the shares rose to $1.98 and dropped to $1.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNGO points out that the company has recorded -25.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -68.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 4423945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -19.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3701, while it was recorded at 1.8640 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1412 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $161 million, or 28.80% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,021,575, which is approximately 13.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,634,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.49 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.41 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 8.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 13,758,780 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,048,530 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 64,579,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,386,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,794,074 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 646,615 shares during the same period.