bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF] moved up 37.74: Why It’s Important

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BIAF] traded at a high on 09/28/22, posting a 37.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.92. The company report on September 28, 2022 that bioAffinity Technologies Receives Additional $7.7M from Exercise of Warrants, Total Capital from Public Offering Increases to Approximately $15.6M.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF) (NASDAQ: BIAFW) today announced the receipt of approximately $7.7 million in additional gross proceeds from the exercise of tradeable and non-tradable warrants issued in the Company’s September 6, 2022, public offering of securities.

Investors participating in bioAffinity Technologies’ financing exercised a total of 725,576 tradeable warrants at a price of $7.35 per share and 310,910 non-tradable warrants at a price of $7.656 per share. Combined with the Company’s underwritten public offering of 1,282,600 units, each consisting of one share of common stock, one tradeable warrant and one non-tradeable warrant, in which the Company announced the receipt of gross proceeds of approximately $7.9 million, the Company has received an aggregate of approximately $15.6 million as of September 28, 2022.

The market cap for BIAF stock reached $10.25 million, with 3.51 million shares outstanding and 1.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, BIAF reached a trading volume of 50895260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for bioAffinity Technologies Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7847.78.

How has BIAF stock performed recently?

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. [BIAF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

bioAffinity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.