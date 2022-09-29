AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $24.20

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] traded at a high on 09/28/22, posting a 7.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.65. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Latin Metals and AngloGold Enter into Definitive Option Agreement Regarding Gold Exploration Projects, Salta Province, Argentina.

Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) – (TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has entered into a binding option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. (“AngloGold”), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE: AU, JSE: ANG, ASX: AGG) made as of May 27, 2022. Subsequently, AngloGold provided notice that all conditions precedent have been satisfied, and as a result the Option Agreement’s commencement date (the “Commencement Date”) has been established as June 2, 2022. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Latin Metals granted to AngloGold the option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company’s Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold projects (the “Projects”) located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina (Figure 1).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4711994 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.58%.

The market cap for AU stock reached $6.05 billion, with 419.99 million shares outstanding and 412.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 4711994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $19.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $30 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has AU stock performed recently?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 18.43 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.05 and a Gross Margin at +25.07. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.44.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.23. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 4.33%.

Insider trade positions for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

There are presently around $1,444 million, or 27.30% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,170,534, which is approximately 6.859% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,002,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.18 million in AU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $144.79 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly 30.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 12,085,057 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,487,632 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 81,242,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,815,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,403,285 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,988,901 shares during the same period.