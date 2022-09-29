Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Revenue clocked in at $11.11 billion, down -17.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] price surged by 1.95 percent to reach at $2.77. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Analog Devices Announces Results of Early Tender in Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Maxim Notes, Receipt of Requisite Consents and Extension of Early Tender Premium to Expiration Date.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (“ADI” or the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (“Maxim”) has received the requisite number of consents to adopt certain proposed amendments (the “Amendments”) to the indenture governing Maxim’s outstanding 3.450% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Maxim Notes”). The results are based on early tenders in the (i) offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding Maxim Notes for up to $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Company (the “ADI Notes”) and cash and (ii) the related solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to adopt the Amendments to the indenture governing the Maxim Notes, commenced by ADI on September 8, 2022.

The Amendments will become operative only upon the settlement of the Exchange Offer, which is expected to occur promptly after the Expiration Date (as defined below).

A sum of 3306912 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.23M shares. Analog Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $145.35 and dropped to a low of $139.92 until finishing in the latest session at $144.58.

The one-year ADI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.88. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $195.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $220 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $204 to $208, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 194 to 196.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.74, while it was recorded at 142.89 for the last single week of trading, and 160.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 16.63%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,354 million, or 88.50% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,739,493, which is approximately 1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,189,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.53 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -7.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 639 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 27,586,455 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 30,591,199 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 386,935,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,112,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,302,808 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 4,836,639 shares during the same period.