Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] – find out why.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] slipped around -0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.62 at the close of the session, down -17.35%. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Gamida Cell Announces Pricing of Approximately $20 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), the global leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapies for patients with hematologic and solid cancers and other serious diseases, today announced the pricing of a follow-on public offering of 12,905,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.55 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, Gamida Cell has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,935,750 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Gamida Cell intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and trading financial assets: for (i) commercial readiness activities to support potential launch of omidubicel, if approved; (ii) the continued clinical development of its NK product candidates, including GDA-201; and (iii) general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Gamida Cell Ltd. stock is now -36.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GMDA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.89 and lowest of $1.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.72, which means current price is +10.20% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 568.46K shares, GMDA reached a trading volume of 3034221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has GMDA stock performed recently?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.59. With this latest performance, GMDA shares dropped by -44.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.05 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3955, while it was recorded at 1.8760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7148 for the last 200 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]

There are presently around $24 million, or 28.30% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,630,125, which is approximately 0.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,175,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 million in GMDA stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $3.03 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly -63.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 1,040,108 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,550,223 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 9,120,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,710,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 289,057 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 638,202 shares during the same period.