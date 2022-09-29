Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] Is Currently 103.83 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ABOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 103.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 100.84%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 and Business Highlights.

Topline results expected in the first half of 2023 from INTERCEPT-AD, a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single- and multiple-ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Key methods and assay model developed to potentially standardize the study of soluble amyloid-beta oligomers (AβOs) presented in a poster at the recent Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC).

Over the last 12 months, ABOS stock dropped by -34.83%. The one-year Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.4. The average equity rating for ABOS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $398.14 million, with 40.50 million shares outstanding and 34.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.65K shares, ABOS stock reached a trading volume of 64896288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABOS shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ABOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

ABOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.84. With this latest performance, ABOS shares gained by 82.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.84 for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 5.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.23.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.20 and a Current Ratio set at 37.20.

ABOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 32.10%.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ABOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $247 million, or 73.40% of ABOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABOS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,770,773, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.73% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL VENTURES, LLC, holding 3,417,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.74 million in ABOS stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $29.7 million in ABOS stock with ownership of nearly 19.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ABOS] by around 2,590,044 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,879,930 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,332,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,802,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABOS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 887,691 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 849,317 shares during the same period.