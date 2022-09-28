why VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.88

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.65 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Invests in Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has agreed to provide a mezzanine loan for up to $127.0 million to Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. (“Great Wolf”) related to the development of Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas, a more than $200 million family resort project in Webster, TX. The 532-room indoor water park resort was officially announced today during a groundbreaking event and is expected to start welcoming guests in mid-to-late 2024. The mezzanine loan has an initial term of 3 years with two 12-month extension options subject to certain conditions. The investment is expected to be funded with cash on hand in accordance with a construction draw schedule.

This transaction represents VICI Properties’ third mezzanine loan investment with Great Wolf for a total capital commitment of $265.5 million as part of the Company’s strategic arrangement to provide up to $300 million of mezzanine financing to support the funding of the development of Great Wolf’s domestic and international indoor water park resort pipeline.

VICI Properties Inc. stock is now 1.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VICI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.08 and lowest of $30.465 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.69, which means current price is +16.85% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 6037843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 56.20.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.56, while it was recorded at 31.11 for the last single week of trading, and 30.09 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $31,469 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,537,743, which is approximately 27.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,846,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.45 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 20.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 208,535,593 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 150,491,857 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 667,687,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,714,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,845,598 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 60,303,673 shares during the same period.