why Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.52

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.63 at the close of the session, up 0.79%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that UPDATE — Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Florida Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to Florida residents, first responders and others directly impacted by Hurricane Ian which is expected to have significant impact across the state. Individuals in Florida who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the hurricane can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

“We encourage those impacted by Hurricane Ian to continue to prioritize their health and safety,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, and we are grateful to provide access to care and to be a reliable source for those in Florida facing devastation and displacement as a result of the storm.”Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock is now -71.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TDOC Stock saw the intraday high of $27.50 and lowest of $26.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 156.82, which means current price is +1.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 4140315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $36.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Sell rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.18 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.62, while it was recorded at 27.36 for the last single week of trading, and 53.32 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $3,799 million, or 86.40% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,293,962, which is approximately 4.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,560,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.12 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $291.62 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 2.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

281 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 27,175,103 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 22,968,873 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 92,502,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,646,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,441,929 shares, while 187 institutional investors sold positions of 4,006,697 shares during the same period.