why Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.92

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] loss -1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $48.43 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2022 that PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) will replace Citrix Systems Inc. (NASD: CTXS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction expected to be completed September 30, pending final conditions.

Duke Realty Corporation represents 384.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.64 billion with the latest information. DRE stock price has been found in the range of $48.23 to $50.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, DRE reached a trading volume of 5448917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $68 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for DRE stock

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, DRE shares dropped by -20.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.44 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.56, while it was recorded at 50.40 for the last single week of trading, and 57.28 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.09 and a Gross Margin at +38.91. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +77.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

There are presently around $18,128 million, or 99.95% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,598,559, which is approximately 0.683% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 46,853,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.8 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 36,073,843 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 25,841,060 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 312,403,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,318,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,199,666 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,839,131 shares during the same period.