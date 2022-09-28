why Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $142.45

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] jumped around 3.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $106.37 at the close of the session, up 3.04%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Airbnb to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, beginning at 10:45am PT / 1:45pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/091222a_js/?entity=101_REJ8KST. A replay will be made available for 90 days following the event on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock is now -36.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABNB Stock saw the intraday high of $108.17 and lowest of $104.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 212.58, which means current price is +22.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 5050219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $142.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ABNB stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 214 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.50, while it was recorded at 105.82 for the last single week of trading, and 136.12 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 45.95%.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $27,309 million, or 65.60% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,197,964, which is approximately 13.459% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,058,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.77 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 20.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 47,833,733 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 28,676,613 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 180,221,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,732,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,888,955 shares, while 220 institutional investors sold positions of 10,445,212 shares during the same period.