Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dow Inc. [DOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.79 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Toward a Low-carbon, Circular Economy.

DOW

“We’re continually looking to collaborate with like-minded companies to support their carbon reduction goals and work toward more circular solutions.”.

Dow Inc. stock is now -22.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOW Stock saw the intraday high of $44.17 and lowest of $43.2747 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.86, which means current price is +1.74% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 5400311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc. [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $54.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $60 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on DOW stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 67 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.64 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.09, while it was recorded at 44.17 for the last single week of trading, and 58.23 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.83%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $21,059 million, or 67.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,088,977, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,509,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.67 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 821 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 36,721,278 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 30,012,755 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 414,179,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,913,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,345,540 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,428 shares during the same period.