Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] Stock trading around $3.91 per share: What’s Next?

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.09%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Vimeo August 2022 Monthly Metrics Available on Company’s IR Site.

Vimeo posted monthly metrics for August 2022 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About VimeoVimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

Over the last 12 months, VMEO stock dropped by -87.90%. The one-year Vimeo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.0. The average equity rating for VMEO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $643.90 million, with 161.46 million shares outstanding and 149.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, VMEO stock reached a trading volume of 7066126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on VMEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

VMEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.09. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -33.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.70 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vimeo Inc. Fundamentals:

Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $583 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,845,945, which is approximately 8.21% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,560,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.02 million in VMEO stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $46.33 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 54.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 30,155,469 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 20,379,159 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 98,650,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,185,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,400,123 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,592,277 shares during the same period.