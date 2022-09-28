Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] is -39.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.15 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Successfully Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, announced on September 21, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) that it has successfully listed, by way of introduction, its Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”). The Shares are traded on the Main Board of SEHK under the stock code “1698” in board lots of 100 Shares, and the stock short name is “TME.” The Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each representing two Shares, remain primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME, commented, “We are proud to celebrate our successful listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. We are truly grateful to our users for being part of our ecosystem and our journey, our employees for being our greatest asset, our partners and investors for their trust in us, and all those who have supported us in making this achievement possible. Going forward, we will continue to expand the frontier of music entertainment, elevating its role in people’s lives and shaping the future of China’s digital music industry while sharing our success with all of our stakeholders.”.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock is now -39.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TME Stock saw the intraday high of $4.25 and lowest of $4.1234 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.10, which means current price is +40.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.16M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 6337468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $5.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.70 to $5.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Hold rating on TME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 8.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TME stock performed recently?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.98. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.76 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to -1.87%.

Insider trade positions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

There are presently around $1,606 million, or 49.10% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 36,993,022, which is approximately 2.52% of the company’s market cap and around 5.61% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,945,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.72 million in TME stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $129.04 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly -37.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 39,246,598 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 77,543,292 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 270,244,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,034,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,662,211 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 14,755,434 shares during the same period.