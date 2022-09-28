Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] is -15.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: SMFG] price plunged by -0.69 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on September 27, 2022 that SMBC Leads and Closes a $1.28 Billion Data Center Project Financing for QTS Realty Trust.

SMBC, a member of SMBC Group, led and closed a $1.28 billion financing for QTS Realty Trust, LLC (“QTS”) to design and construct a new state-of-the-art data center campus. SMBC acted as the Sole Coordinating Lead Arranger, Sole Bookrunner, Green Loan Coordinator, and Administrative Agent.

The transaction is in addition to a June 2022 financing for a separate data center campus for QTS. For this transaction, SMBC also served as Sole Coordinating Lead Arranger, Sole Bookrunner, Green Loan Coordinator, and Administrative Agent. Both financings for QTS were green loans within the North American market. The environmental benefits of both projects and the alignment of the financing with the Green Loan Principles were confirmed via a third-party opinion.

A sum of 5526298 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $5.82 and dropped to a low of $5.705 until finishing in the latest session at $5.75.

The one-year SMFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.32. The average equity rating for SMFG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFG shares is $7.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 103.00.

SMFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, SMFG shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.78. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.57.

Return on Total Capital for SMFG is now 1.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 459.00. Additionally, SMFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] managed to generate an average of $6,994,754 per employee.

SMFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. go to 0.90%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] Insider Position Details

Positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:SMFG] by around 20,597,946 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 11,144,751 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 99,994,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,736,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,823,316 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,565,132 shares during the same period.