Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Revenue clocked in at $3.96 billion, up 121.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] surged by $1.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.54 during the day while it closed the day at $22.26. The company report on September 19, 2022 that PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY‐OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE REPURCHASE OF $20.4 MILLION OF TERM LOAN DEBT, AND OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024.

Wholly‐owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Main Issuer”), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the “Co‐Issuers”), today announced that the Co-Issuers successfully completed the repurchase of approximately $20.4 million aggregate principal amount of the Co-Issuers’ 10.000% Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024 (the “Term Loan”) at a weighted average purchase price of 105.91% of par, in accordance with the Credit Agreement, dated January 29, 2021, among the Co-Issuers, as co-borrowers, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Wilmington Trust, National Association (as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), as administrative agent, which governs the Term Loan.

The Co-Issuers also announced today an offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash any and all of the $81,550,000 outstanding principal amount of their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”), at a purchase price equal to 105.91% of the principal amount of the Notes repurchased in the Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the settlement date for the Offer, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Co-Issuer’s Offer to Purchase, dated September 19, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Notes are governed by an indenture, dated January 29, 2021, by and among the Co-Issuers, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and Peabody (on a limited basis, to the extent of its obligations specifically set forth in the Indenture) (as amended and restated by the First Supplemental Indenture dated February 3, 2021, and as further amended, supplemented, restated or otherwise modified to the date hereof, the “Indenture”).

Peabody Energy Corporation stock has also gained 0.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTU stock has declined by -6.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.88% and gained 121.05% year-on date.

The market cap for BTU stock reached $3.53 billion, with 144.00 million shares outstanding and 142.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 6137631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.74, while it was recorded at 21.17 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

There are presently around $2,589 million, or 90.70% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,585,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.94 million in BTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $243.52 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 38.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 26,102,075 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 21,027,014 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 69,185,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,314,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,879,554 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 12,011,237 shares during the same period.