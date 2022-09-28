Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] fell -38.16% so far this year. What now?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] loss -18.37% or -0.97 points to close at $4.31 with a heavy trading volume of 4497534 shares. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Interim 7-month Data from U.S. Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TKI for the Treatment of Wet AMD.

OTX-TKI was Well Tolerated and Demonstrated a Favorable Safety Profile with no Drug-Related Ocular or Systemic Serious Adverse Events (SAEs).

Sustained and Comparable CSFT and BCVA Measurements at 7 Months between OTK-TKI Treated Subjects and Aflibercept Treated Subjects.

It opened the trading session at $5.05, the shares rose to $5.3099 and dropped to $4.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCUL points out that the company has recorded -13.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 529.14K shares, OCUL reached to a volume of 4497534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $15.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for OCUL stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.58. With this latest performance, OCUL shares dropped by -15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.47 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.30 and a Gross Margin at +89.88. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.81.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]

There are presently around $191 million, or 58.50% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,974,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,944,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.62 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.67 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly -5.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 4,560,425 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,971,686 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 35,819,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,352,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,037,075 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,377,715 shares during the same period.