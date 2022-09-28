Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $27

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] price surged by 6.20 percent to reach at $1.17. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Novavax Makes One Million Doses of Nuvaxovid™ Available for Use in the United Kingdom.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available for use in the United Kingdom (U.K.). Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.

“With U.K. data showing that people infected with both COVID-19 and the flu are more than five times as likely to die compared to someone with no infection1, it is more important than ever to consider any vaccine offered to you by the National Health Service,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “We continue to believe in the importance of a diversified national vaccine portfolio to reduce winter pressures on the health service.”.

A sum of 9582804 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.14M shares. Novavax Inc. shares reached a high of $21.64 and dropped to a low of $19.49 until finishing in the latest session at $20.04.

The one-year NVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.06. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $105.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $315 to $265, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.02. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -43.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.13 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.36, while it was recorded at 21.64 for the last single week of trading, and 70.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NVAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $679 million, or 44.50% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,350,925, which is approximately 5.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,258,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.34 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $59.46 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 18.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,887,136 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 6,553,630 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 20,443,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,884,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,247,438 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,368 shares during the same period.