Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] Stock trading around $14.49 per share: What’s Next?

Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE: NOMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.91%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 7, 2022.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, and Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference to be held in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods’ website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen food company. The Company’s portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at http://www.nomadfoods.com/.

Over the last 12 months, NOMD stock dropped by -48.05%. The one-year Nomad Foods Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.62. The average equity rating for NOMD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.57 billion, with 174.10 million shares outstanding and 145.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 585.83K shares, NOMD stock reached a trading volume of 4615206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOMD shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nomad Foods Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Nomad Foods Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $29, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NOMD stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOMD shares from 29 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomad Foods Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOMD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NOMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.91. With this latest performance, NOMD shares dropped by -18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.05 for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 16.01 for the last single week of trading, and 21.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nomad Foods Limited Fundamentals:

Nomad Foods Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NOMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomad Foods Limited go to 9.27%.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,989 million, or 89.90% of NOMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOMD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,460,612, which is approximately -7.151% of the company’s market cap and around 15.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 11,137,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.39 million in NOMD stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $146.52 million in NOMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE:NOMD] by around 13,330,280 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 14,056,783 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 109,900,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,287,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOMD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,713 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,025 shares during the same period.