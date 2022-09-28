Morgan Stanley [MS] fell -18.74% so far this year. What now?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] loss -2.15% or -1.75 points to close at $79.76 with a heavy trading volume of 8452106 shares. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Morgan Stanley at Work Unveils Second Annual State of the Workplace Financial Benefits Study.

Employees are paying more attention to their financial benefits compared to a year ago.

Employees increasingly expect more clarity and options in workplace benefits; HR leaders agree.

It opened the trading session at $80.92, the shares rose to $81.66 and dropped to $79.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded -13.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, MS reached to a volume of 8452106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 105 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.35.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.32 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.26, while it was recorded at 83.92 for the last single week of trading, and 88.57 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $115,407 million, or 63.60% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 122,701,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.79 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.52 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 724 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 39,923,430 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 71,824,601 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 1,335,184,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,932,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,850,094 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 6,106,898 shares during the same period.