Market cap of Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] reaches 488.49M – now what?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.17 during the day while it closed the day at $6.11. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Vertex Energy Provides Progress & Strategic Timeline Update of Mobile Refinery Renewable Diesel Conversion Project.

Company announcing a proactive extension of the mechanical completion target to first quarter of 2023.

Decision prompted by expanded supply chain disruption and procurement delays in historically unaffected bulk material supply markets.

Vertex Energy Inc. stock has also loss -5.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTNR stock has declined by -49.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.15% and gained 34.88% year-on date.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $488.49 million, with 67.92 million shares outstanding and 60.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 4435866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

VTNR stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -30.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226 million, or 48.90% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,198,196, which is approximately 4698.094% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,477,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.25 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.2 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 24.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 21,342,042 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 7,893,670 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,675,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,911,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,178,071 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,702,876 shares during the same period.