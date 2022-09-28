Market cap of Neogen Corporation [NEOG] reaches 3.12B – now what?

Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ: NEOG] slipped around -0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.26 at the close of the session, down -2.06%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Neogen Announces CFO Transition.

Steve Quinlan to retire effective May 31, 2023; David Naemura to replace him as Chief Financial Officer.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that Steve Quinlan, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, has announced his intent to retire effective May 31, 2023, at the conclusion of the company’s fiscal year. Quinlan has served as Neogen’s CFO since 2011, leading the company through more than 30 acquisitions, including the company’s recent acquisition of 3M’s Food Safety business, and driving revenue growth from $172.6 million in 2011 to upwards of $527 million in 2022.

Neogen Corporation stock is now -68.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEOG Stock saw the intraday high of $14.94 and lowest of $13.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.80, which means current price is +1.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, NEOG reached a trading volume of 5879345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neogen Corporation [NEOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Neogen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Neogen Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on NEOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEOG in the course of the last twelve months was 71.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

How has NEOG stock performed recently?

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -32.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.57 for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.86, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 29.01 for the last 200 days.

Neogen Corporation [NEOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corporation [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Neogen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Neogen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]

There are presently around $1,513 million, or 49.10% of NEOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,846,033, which is approximately 1.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,388,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.14 million in NEOG stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $125.15 million in NEOG stock with ownership of nearly -15.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neogen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ:NEOG] by around 9,855,399 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 5,810,540 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 90,441,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,107,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,735 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 327,775 shares during the same period.