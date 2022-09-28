Market cap of Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] reaches 62.46M – now what?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] traded at a high on 09/27/22, posting a 1.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Declares Dividend on Series a Preferred Shares.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) a ship-owning company currently providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services, today announced a dividend of approximately $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Shares”), payable on September 30, 2022 to holders of record as of September 27, 2022. The dividend payment relates to the period from the last dividend payment date for the Series A Preferred Shares on June 30, 2022 through September 29, 2022.

There are 795,878 Series A Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date hereof. The Series A Preferred Shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “IMPPP”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4032612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at 8.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.83%.

The market cap for IMPP stock reached $62.46 million, with 190.25 million shares outstanding and 189.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.06M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 4032612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has IMPP stock performed recently?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.73. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3751, while it was recorded at 0.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1131 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at -13.50. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,702,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in IMPP stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $53000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly -17.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 3,176,688 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,076,048 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 345,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,907,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,055 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 973,461 shares during the same period.