Market cap of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA] reaches 13.09M – now what?

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AYLA] closed the trading session at $0.93 on 09/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8627, while the highest price level was $1.26. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announces Fast Track Designation Granted by US FDA for AL102 in Progressing Desmoid Tumors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare tumors and aggressive cancers today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for AL102 for the treatment of progressing desmoid tumors. AL102 is a potent, selective, oral gamma-secretase inhibitor.

“We are pleased to receive FDA Fast Track designation for AL102 in progressing desmoid tumors, which we believe reinforces the large unmet medical need for patients with this serious disease. This designation holds important advantages that may expedite the development and regulatory review of AL102,” said Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala. “We are very encouraged by the emerging body of clinical data supporting AL102 and, if approved, believe that this product could have a meaningful impact on patients’ lives.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.08 percent and weekly performance of -19.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, AYLA reached to a volume of 4166188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYLA shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AYLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.88. With this latest performance, AYLA shares dropped by -44.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4237, while it was recorded at 1.0039 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4022 for the last 200 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

There are presently around $4 million, or 48.70% of AYLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYLA stocks are: HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. with ownership of 2,153,273, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 697,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in AYLA stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $0.38 million in AYLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AYLA] by around 615,055 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,153,464 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,477,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,246,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYLA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,177 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 982,745 shares during the same period.