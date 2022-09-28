Market cap of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] reaches 6.22M – now what?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: AEHL] jumped around 0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.93 at the close of the session, up 37.46%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Antelope Enterprise Schedules First Half 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 5:00 am (Pacific) / 8:00 am (Eastern) / 8:00 pm (Beijing / Hong Kong).

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced that it will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to discuss its first half financial results ended June 30, 2022.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is now -41.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEHL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.00 and lowest of $0.7368 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.97, which means current price is +52.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.32K shares, AEHL reached a trading volume of 4547880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has AEHL stock performed recently?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, AEHL shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9695, while it was recorded at 0.7262 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1363 for the last 200 days.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.84 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.13.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of AEHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 62,701, which is approximately -46.364% of the company’s market cap and around 49.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in AEHL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $11000.0 in AEHL stock with ownership of nearly -1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:AEHL] by around 9,002 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 73,099 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 21,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,877 shares during the same period.