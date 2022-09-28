Market cap of Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] reaches 3.90M – now what?

Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTX] closed the trading session at $3.05 on 09/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.92, while the highest price level was $3.63. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Aditxt Announces Closing of $20.0 Million Public Offering.

Aditxt, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADTX) (the “Company” or “Aditxt”), a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies focused on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 3,333,333 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), together with warrants to purchase up to 3,333,333 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $6.00 per share (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.62 percent and weekly performance of -29.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -63.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 708.33K shares, ADTX reached to a volume of 32003828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTX shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aditxt Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

ADTX stock trade performance evaluation

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.72. With this latest performance, ADTX shares dropped by -63.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aditxt Inc. [ADTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -26120.04 and a Gross Margin at -427.65. Aditxt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44148.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -311.63.

Aditxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Aditxt Inc. [ADTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of ADTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,169, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.66% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 9,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in ADTX stocks shares; and INSPIRE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $14000.0 in ADTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aditxt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Aditxt Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTX] by around 18,158 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 13,134 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 23,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,019 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 12,622 shares during the same period.