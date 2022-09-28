Market Analysts see X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] price surged by 40.18 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on September 27, 2022 that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces New Positive Phase 1b Data Supporting Mavorixafor’s Broad Potential in Chronic Neutropenia (CN).

100% of study participants (n=25) achieved robust responses to oral mavorixafor.

100% of neutropenic participants (n=14) achieved normalized neutrophil counts.

A sum of 9404969 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 449.31K shares. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.28 and dropped to a low of $0.91 until finishing in the latest session at $1.25.

The one-year XFOR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.85. The average equity rating for XFOR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

XFOR Stock Performance Analysis:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.76. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1407, while it was recorded at 0.9922 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5085 for the last 200 days.

Insight into X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 28.40% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 3,019,540, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP, holding 1,738,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 million in XFOR stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.1 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 22.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 621,353 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 825,902 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,967,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,414,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,349 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 454,947 shares during the same period.