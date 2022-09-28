Market Analysts see JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] falling to $30. Time to buy?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.77 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that JBG SMITH and Federated Wireless Announce an Innovative Private Wireless Partnership in Conjunction with Federated Wireless’ Corporate Headquarters Relocation to National Landing.

Federated Wireless will join the National Landing Converged Digital Infrastructure Platform as a foundational partner to exclusively deliver 5G Private Wireless Services across National Landing.

Federated Wireless, a private wireless and shared spectrum leader, and JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC area, today announced a strategic partnership to innovate and deploy 5G Private Wireless in National Landing. As part of the strategic partnership Federated Wireless will relocate its corporate headquarters to National Landing, occupying approximately 36,000 square feet of office space in JBG SMITH’s 2121 Crystal Drive.

JBG SMITH Properties stock is now -34.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JBGS Stock saw the intraday high of $19.12 and lowest of $18.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.09, which means current price is +1.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 980.98K shares, JBGS reached a trading volume of 4830261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $35 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has JBGS stock performed recently?

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.84. With this latest performance, JBGS shares dropped by -16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.05 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.96, while it was recorded at 19.55 for the last single week of trading, and 25.93 for the last 200 days.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.70 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32.

Earnings analysis for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]

There are presently around $2,045 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,266,822, which is approximately -0.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,718,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.73 million in JBGS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $219.88 million in JBGS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JBG SMITH Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE:JBGS] by around 4,682,442 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 6,896,860 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 97,388,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,967,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBGS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,419 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,063,610 shares during the same period.