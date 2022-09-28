Market Analysts see FedEx Corporation [FDX] falling to $125. Time to buy?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] traded at a high on 09/27/22, posting a 1.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $144.95. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Sustainable Customer Solutions at FedEx.

FedEx works with customers to evaluate offering end-to-end sustainability for our supply chains through options such as carbon neutral shipping offerings and sustainable packaging solutions. We assist customers in optimizing package size and weight to minimize waste, increase shipping efficiency, and reduce emissions, as applicable. We help customers ship packages responsibly by offering free packaging options for FedEx Express shipments that are reusable, recyclable, and made from recycled content. All FedEx-branded cardboard packaging is 100% recyclable. The FedEx Sourcing team evaluates each critical packaging supplier annually on environmental management practices and sustainability program improvement. In addition, the thirdparty certified content percentage of our packaging materials was 75% during FY21.

Furthermore, FedEx Office sources paper responsibly for commercial copy and print services by adhering to their forest-based paper product procurement policy. In FY21, 100% of all paper purchased by FedEx Office was from vendors with responsible forest-management practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4441890 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FedEx Corporation stands at 4.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for FDX stock reached $38.99 billion, with 259.00 million shares outstanding and 240.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 4441890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $215.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $243 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $230 to $185, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on FDX stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 288 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 8.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has FDX stock performed recently?

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -33.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.91 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.01, while it was recorded at 148.99 for the last single week of trading, and 223.01 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.06%.

Insider trade positions for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $27,367 million, or 73.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,615,322, which is approximately -0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,426,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.45 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 779 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 16,521,590 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 13,206,888 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 159,076,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,804,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,249,567 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055,631 shares during the same period.