Market Analysts see Centene Corporation [CNC] falling to $99. Time to buy?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] loss -0.53% or -0.41 points to close at $77.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4124149 shares. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Centene Subsidiary Selected to Continue Serving Nebraska’s Medicaid Managed Care Members.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today that its Nebraska subsidiary, Nebraska Total Care, has been awarded the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) statewide Medicaid managed care contract. Under the new contract, Nebraska Total Care will continue serving the state’s Medicaid Managed Care Program, known as Heritage Health. The new contract term is five years and includes the option for two, one-year renewals.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the state to help build a healthier Nebraska,” said Brent Layton, Centene’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Together with our network of local providers and community partners, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions to help improve health outcomes for our members at lower costs to the state.”.

It opened the trading session at $77.98, the shares rose to $79.03 and dropped to $77.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNC points out that the company has recorded -9.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 4124149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $104.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $115, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CNC stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNC shares from 86 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.40.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.33. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.47 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.62, while it was recorded at 78.71 for the last single week of trading, and 84.81 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.77. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 12.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $42,374 million, or 99.00% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,334,084, which is approximately 2.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 47,534,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.28 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 26,587,444 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 23,409,079 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 498,177,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,174,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,186 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 6,052,418 shares during the same period.