International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $163

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] traded at a low on 09/27/22, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $121.74. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Global Business Leaders Say Hybrid Cloud is Critical to Modernization, Yet Security, Skills and Compliance Concerns Impede Success.

New IBM Transformation Index: State of Cloud helps business leaders to assess gaps in their transformation journey.

More than half of respondents are currently concerned about security, while 53% believe ensuring compliance in the cloud is currently too difficult.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4077860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Business Machines Corporation stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $112.28 billion, with 903.18 million shares outstanding and 902.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4077860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $147 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $136 to $124, while UBS kept a Sell rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.15 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.06, while it was recorded at 123.34 for the last single week of trading, and 132.09 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.66%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $62,127 million, or 57.80% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,369,131, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,758,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.45 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,312 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 30,177,789 shares. Additionally, 874 investors decreased positions by around 23,326,551 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 456,824,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,328,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,407,560 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 3,406,991 shares during the same period.