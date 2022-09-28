iBio Inc. [IBIO] Is Currently -1.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

iBio Inc. [AMEX: IBIO] loss -1.34% or 0.0 points to close at $0.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3679596 shares. The company report on September 27, 2022 that iBio Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming® Manufacturing System, today announces preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and provides a corporate update.

“We have continued to take important steps toward achieving our strategic objective of becoming a leading biotechnology company with a focus on developing innovative immunotherapies,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Chief among these was the RubrYc asset acquisition, which provides us with a differentiated, AI-powered drug discovery platform and four promising new candidates to go along with our lead asset, IBIO-101, an IL-2 sparing anti-CD25 antibody. With an expanded portfolio and increasing technical, regulatory, and market challenges for COVID-19 vaccine development, we have decided not to proceed with an IND submission for IBIO-202, our multi-variant COVID-19 vaccine candidate. We also continue to review options to extend our cash runway.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.32, the shares rose to $0.35 and dropped to $0.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBIO points out that the company has recorded -30.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, IBIO reached to a volume of 3679596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iBio Inc. [IBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBIO shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for iBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for iBio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.55, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on IBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iBio Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for IBIO stock

iBio Inc. [IBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, IBIO shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for iBio Inc. [IBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2844, while it was recorded at 0.3464 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3552 for the last 200 days.

iBio Inc. [IBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iBio Inc. [IBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1312.15 and a Gross Margin at -63.48. iBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -978.79.

Return on Total Capital for IBIO is now -26.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.13. Additionally, IBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] managed to generate an average of -$309,427 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.iBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at iBio Inc. [IBIO]

There are presently around $9 million, or 13.30% of IBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,055,081, which is approximately 19.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,615,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 million in IBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 million in IBIO stock with ownership of nearly -73.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO] by around 9,987,390 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 22,160,867 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,203,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,945,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBIO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,194,252 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,040,316 shares during the same period.