Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] moved up 35.47: Why It’s Important

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GROV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.42%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Grove Co. Continues Retail Expansion with Entry Into Thousands of More Stores.

Leading sustainable CPG company’s plastic-free household products are now on shelves at 2,200 additional stores.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, today announced a notable retail expansion for Grove Co., its flagship home care brand, with its first drugstore retailer. As the Company continues to drive omni-channel growth, Grove, which is committed to become 100% plastic-free by 2025, has added its product assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs to 2,200 additional stores.

Over the last 12 months, GROV stock dropped by -58.87%. The one-year Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.9. The average equity rating for GROV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $666.30 million, with 162.87 million shares outstanding and 19.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, GROV stock reached a trading volume of 6811014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROV shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

GROV Stock Performance Analysis:

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, GROV shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 42.00% of GROV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROV stocks are: SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP with ownership of 9,638,668, which is approximately 2547.695% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 1,744,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.99 million in GROV stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $5.21 million in GROV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GROV] by around 14,717,478 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 34,472,439 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 33,618,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,571,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROV stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,442,757 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 32,344,920 shares during the same period.