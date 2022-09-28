Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock Initiated by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $70

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.74 during the day while it closed the day at $48.50. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Fortinet Introduces Enhanced AIOps Capabilities Across its SD-WAN, Wired/Wireless, and 5G/LTE Gateway Portfolio.

FortiAIOps builds on Fortinet’s rich history of developing artificial intelligence to deliver actionable network insights for self-optimizing management.

Fortinet Inc. stock has also loss -4.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTNT stock has declined by -15.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.37% and lost -32.53% year-on date.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $38.36 billion, with 795.40 million shares outstanding and 640.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 4180605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $70.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on FTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, FTNT shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.22, while it was recorded at 48.78 for the last single week of trading, and 59.43 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 23.48%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,084 million, or 70.30% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,375,293, which is approximately -0.921% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 52,995,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.56 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -8.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

419 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 43,705,294 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 44,683,709 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 449,427,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,816,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,101,121 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,540,185 shares during the same period.