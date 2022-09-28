For The Western Union Company [WU], Analyst sees a drop to $17. What next?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.77 during the day while it closed the day at $13.45. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Western Union to Host Investor Day on October 20, 2022.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) will host an investor day on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in New York City. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the meeting, President and Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and other members of the Executive Leadership Team will provide an update on the Company’s long-term strategy followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com.

The Western Union Company stock has also loss -5.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WU stock has declined by -18.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.73% and lost -24.61% year-on date.

The market cap for WU stock reached $5.30 billion, with 386.70 million shares outstanding and 383.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4617387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $17.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92.

WU stock trade performance evaluation

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.73 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.62, while it was recorded at 13.90 for the last single week of trading, and 17.36 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Western Union Company [WU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -2.74%.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,118 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,048,790, which is approximately 1.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,252,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.29 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $298.77 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 20,424,590 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 28,091,788 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 332,002,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,518,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,514,415 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,866,307 shares during the same period.