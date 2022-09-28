For Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], Analyst sees a drop to $100. What next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] slipped around -3.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $87.02 at the close of the session, down -3.49%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that New Survey from Philip Morris International Reveals Strong Societal Support for Disruptive Innovations to Drive Public Health Progress.

Nearly 7 in 10 respondents believe governments and businesses must work together to achieve significant change faster.

A new international survey released today by Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) reveals that despite broad public support for disruptive innovation to address global challenges, issues such as lack of equal access are likely to stall progress. Commissioned by PMI and conducted by independent research agency Povaddo, the survey shows that 89 percent of adults across 14 countries believe that new technologies and innovations can play an important role in improving public health. However, 38 percent feel such innovations are not accessible to all citizens in their countries.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock is now -8.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PM Stock saw the intraday high of $90.13 and lowest of $86.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 112.48, which means current price is +0.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 7065115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $130 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $105, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.58 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.37, while it was recorded at 92.24 for the last single week of trading, and 98.84 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.75%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $103,279 million, or 76.70% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131,029,029, which is approximately 1.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,988,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.7 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.23 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 3.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

922 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 66,606,096 shares. Additionally, 840 investors decreased positions by around 55,010,966 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 1,065,221,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,186,838,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,989,766 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,453,020 shares during the same period.