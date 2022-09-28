For Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], Analyst sees a rise to $225. What next?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $187.67 on 09/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $186.2106, while the highest price level was $190.855. The company report on September 22, 2022 that RBC and Lowe’s Canada team up to help Canadians achieve their home improvement dreams with meaningful savings and flexible financing.

New collaboration features exclusive cash back offers and a convenient financing solution.

Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Lowe’s Canada announced their joint strategic initiative to help Canadians obtain more value from their home improvement products and services. Lowe’s Canada is the latest major retailer to join Canada’s largest proprietary rewards program–Avion Rewards–to deliver exclusive offers to eligible Avion Rewards members. Launching later this fall, the collaboration will also include a flexible financing option to help Canadians pay for their purchases, whether or not they bank with RBC.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 3820291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $246.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $240 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $237 to $263, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 238 to 255.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.91, while it was recorded at 187.66 for the last single week of trading, and 209.55 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.40%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90,281 million, or 79.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,565,576, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,892,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.61 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.15 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 937 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 18,116,785 shares. Additionally, 1,125 investors decreased positions by around 32,954,537 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 429,990,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,061,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,516,246 shares, while 209 institutional investors sold positions of 5,531,341 shares during the same period.