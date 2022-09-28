For Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], Analyst sees a drop to $76. What next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.06%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that From Patient to Physician: Trading Places.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company:

At Bristol Myers Squibb, Global Patient Week stands as a pinnacle of our year-round vision to transform patients’ lives through science, bringing together our more than 32,000 employees around the world to celebrate the individuals we work each day to serve. This year, in collaboration with the patient advocacy groups we partner with, we asked a few of our Leadership Team members to share their perspectives on how the work their teams are leading impacts lives around the world.

Over the last 12 months, BMY stock rose by 16.47%. The one-year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.86. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $151.02 billion, with 2.14 billion shares outstanding and 2.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.69M shares, BMY stock reached a trading volume of 10221693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $81.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.06, while it was recorded at 70.27 for the last single week of trading, and 71.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.65%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116,538 million, or 79.70% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 196,828,094, which is approximately -0.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 170,645,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $6.86 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,127 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 118,020,243 shares. Additionally, 1,178 investors decreased positions by around 90,714,048 shares, while 354 investors held positions by with 1,452,536,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,661,270,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,192,726 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,227,049 shares during the same period.