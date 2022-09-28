For Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] closed the trading session at $1.14 on 09/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.12, while the highest price level was $1.27. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Positive EPIPHAST II Trial Data for AQST-109 When Compared to EpiPen®.

AQST-109 median time to maximum concentration (Tmax) of 12 minutes was faster than EpiPen® Tmax of 22.5 minutes.

AQST-109 repeat dosing provided significantly higher drug plasma concentrations with a Tmax of 8 minutes after administration.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.69 percent and weekly performance of 1.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 669.21K shares, AQST reached to a volume of 13798527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20.

AQST stock trade performance evaluation

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, AQST shares dropped by -20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2067, while it was recorded at 1.1040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0115 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.22 and a Gross Margin at +70.51. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 31.50% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,810,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,282,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 million in AQST stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.4 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly 3475.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 2,639,756 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,466,137 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,625,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,731,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,050 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 942,613 shares during the same period.