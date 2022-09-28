Edward Jones lifts NiSource Inc. [NI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on September 27, 2022 that NiSource to host Investor Day event November 7 in New York City.

Third quarter 2022 financial results will also be released before U.S. financial markets open.

NiSource (NYSE: NI) will hold an Investor Day event in New York City on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, starting at noon EST and concluding at 3 p.m.

A sum of 4133569 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.59M shares. NiSource Inc. shares reached a high of $27.605 and dropped to a low of $26.73 until finishing in the latest session at $26.86.

The one-year NI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.25. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $32.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $31, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 139.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.93. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.00 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.80, while it was recorded at 27.86 for the last single week of trading, and 29.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.71 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 7.30%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,527 million, or 97.80% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,687,463, which is approximately 2.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,319,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in NI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $731.8 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -9.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 35,427,469 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 25,702,719 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 330,787,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,917,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,958,621 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,822,211 shares during the same period.