eBay Inc. [EBAY] Is Currently -1.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] slipped around -0.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.57 at the close of the session, down -1.47%. The company report on September 23, 2022 that eBay Awards $500,000 to 2022 Class of Up & Running Grant Recipients.

Annual program celebrates eBay’s commitment to growing small business, distributing $1.5 million in cash prizes to 150 entrepreneurs since 2020.

eBay Inc. today announced the recipients of its third annual Up & Running Grant program, which was created in partnership with Hello Alice to support U.S. small businesses with the capital and resources they need to scale, grow and thrive online.

eBay Inc. stock is now -43.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBAY Stock saw the intraday high of $38.59 and lowest of $37.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.19, which means current price is +0.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 5243898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $52.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $60 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 52 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 45.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.53 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.26, while it was recorded at 38.22 for the last single week of trading, and 51.76 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $18,130 million, or 89.90% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,238,065, which is approximately 15.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,222,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $919.4 million in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -11.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 32,476,693 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 54,141,754 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 395,949,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,568,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,422,420 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 7,759,007 shares during the same period.