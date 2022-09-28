Cowen slashes price target on The RealReal Inc. [REAL] – find out why.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.95%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that The RealReal 2022 Luxury Resale Report Reveals Emotional and Environmental Adoption of Resale.

Customers discover escapism through resale; deepens relationship with circular economy.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL) — the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods — today released its 2022 Luxury Resale Report. The annual report is powered by data derived from The RealReal’s more than 28 million members and more than 26 million items sold to date. This year, The RealReal not only charts the shifts in customer behavior and spending habits, but reveals the emotional and environmental impact of resale, especially during the current economic uncertainty.

Over the last 12 months, REAL stock dropped by -89.30%. The one-year The RealReal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.5. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $151.27 million, with 94.90 million shares outstanding and 92.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, REAL stock reached a trading volume of 4758909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $5.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.95. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -32.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.82 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4252, while it was recorded at 1.6170 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7131 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125 million, or 94.40% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,795,191, which is approximately 29.591% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,804,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.94 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $6.21 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 23,297,094 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 23,276,689 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 34,648,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,222,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,189,913 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,370,512 shares during the same period.