Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently 4.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 4.81% on the last trading session, reaching $2.83 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Coeur Announces Agreement to Sell Southern Nevada Holdings for Upfront Cash Consideration of $150 million.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (“AngloGold”) (NYSE: AU) to sell its Crown and Sterling (“Crown Sterling”) holdings for closing cash consideration of $150 million and deferred cash consideration of $50 million to be paid upon Crown Sterling attaining a total resource of at least 3.5 million gold ounces.

The Crown Sterling holdings comprise approximately 35,500 net acres and are located adjacent to AngloGold’s existing gold projects in Beatty County, Nevada. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Coeur Mining Inc. represents 278.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $857.74 million with the latest information. CDE stock price has been found in the range of $2.745 to $2.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 5477585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $506 million, or 72.60% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,821,281, which is approximately 12.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,707,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.75 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $70.5 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 9.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 18,577,132 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 27,657,393 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 132,619,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,854,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,390,076 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,470,240 shares during the same period.