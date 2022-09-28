Canaccord Genuity lifts Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] gained 0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $2.11 price per share at the time. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2022 conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Gold Forum Americas, which is being held at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from September 18th to September 21st, 2022.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting on Monday, September 19th at 11:20 a.m. MDT.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. represents 291.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $614.98 million with the latest information. FSM stock price has been found in the range of $2.10 to $2.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 4328421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.44. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $172 million, or 38.01% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 31,027,346, which is approximately 1.097% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 7,580,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.0 million in FSM stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $7.42 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 307.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 9,578,941 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 12,663,836 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 59,368,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,611,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,609,850 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,281 shares during the same period.