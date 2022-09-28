BofA Securities lifts Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] price surged by 1.01 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Qualtrics Launches Video Feedback to Help Organizations Meet a New Generation of Consumers Where They Are.

Customers can now collect, analyze and take action on both qualitative and quantitative feedback, all on the Qualtrics platform.

Qualtrics’ sophisticated machine learning analyzes sentiment and emotions from the comments consumers leave on video, enabling organizations to get deeper insights and act with empathy and speed.

A sum of 7096222 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.77M shares. Qualtrics International Inc. shares reached a high of $10.23 and dropped to a low of $9.665 until finishing in the latest session at $10.03.

The one-year XM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.46. The average equity rating for XM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $19.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

XM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.82 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualtrics International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.82 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

XM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,275 million, or 80.70% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,547,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.73 million in XM stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $74.71 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly -8.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 28,009,497 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 31,267,214 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 67,828,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,105,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,243,319 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 12,061,973 shares during the same period.